Overview

Dr. Gawtham Gutta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Gutta works at Meridian Medical Associates in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Fibromyalgia and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.