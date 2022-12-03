Overview

Dr. Gawain Dyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Dyer works at San Antonio Eye Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.