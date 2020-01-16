See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Khaimov works at Foot Ankle Center Fort Lee LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Palisades Park Podiatry PC
    2225 Lemoine Ave Fl 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 (201) 363-9844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2020
    Great Dr!!! Goes above and beyond to make you feel better. Highly recommend Dr.Khaimov.
    C.Loo — Jan 16, 2020
    About Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
    1669483426
    Education & Certifications

    Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Hunter College of CUNY
    Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaimov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khaimov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khaimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaimov works at Foot Ankle Center Fort Lee LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Khaimov’s profile.

    Dr. Khaimov has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaimov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaimov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaimov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaimov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaimov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

