Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Khaimov works at Foot Ankle Center Fort Lee LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.