Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.

Dr. Agaon works at Gavriil Agaon MD in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gavriil Agaon MD
    9972 66th Rd Ste Lh, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 532-3131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Indigestion
Chronic Neck Pain
Insomnia
Indigestion
Chronic Neck Pain
Insomnia

Indigestion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 09, 2022
    For almost 3 years my family and I have been using the services of a doctor Agaon and are very satisfied. Really very attentive and reasonable, but the main thing is not a standard approach to solving a problem, and as a rule it works fine.
    Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1699858506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agaon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agaon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agaon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agaon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agaon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agaon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

