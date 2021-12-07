See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Kohlberg works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview
    328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Ear Ache
Dizziness
Vertigo
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376867929
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kohlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kohlberg works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kohlberg’s profile.

Dr. Kohlberg has seen patients for Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohlberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

