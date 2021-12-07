Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's on my favorite doc list, which is pretty short! I saw him for Otosclerosis in my middle ear. He listens, he works with you, he doesn't rush you in appointments, answers all your questions, he checks with other specialists if something doesn't seem right. In surgery he takes extra care to make sure the correct ear is operated on. He fits you in if you have an emergency, even calling me at home several times after surgery to check up on me. I love the audiologist's there, and his staff was super helpful. Absolutely worth the wait, and the Seattle traffic, to see him. Definitely would go through surgery with him again if the same problem presents in the other ear.
About Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376867929
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

