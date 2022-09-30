Dr. Gavish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavish Patel, MD
Dr. Gavish Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Couri-teverbaugh Ob.gyn. & Assoc. Sc8600 State Route 91 Ste 330, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 691-4005
Associated Surgical Group Sc7303 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Gavin Patel and his staff are very good in their field,my husband recovery and surgery went very well,highly recommend,they are very efficient,kind and understanding.
About Dr. Gavish Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821080078
- University Ill College Med
- St Francis Med Center
- University of Illinois At Peoria
