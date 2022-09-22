See All Critical Care Surgeons in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. 

Dr. Wilks works at West Alabama Trauma Services in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Alabama Trauma Services
    701 University Blvd E Ste 604, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 759-6925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Showed a lot of care towards me as if he was the one in my shoes. Did a great job explaining everything to me and let me know up front about anything being good or bad about my injury
    Daniel Griggs — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD
    About Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992063879
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wilks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilks works at West Alabama Trauma Services in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wilks’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

