Overview

Dr. Gavin Somersel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Somersel works at Montefiore Wakefield Campus in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.