Dr. Gavin Smith, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gavin Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
- St. Clare Hospital
He's very knowledgeable has lots of patient Diagnose spot on We'll see him in the future if necessary
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1427019868
- AO/ASIF Research Institute
- Swedish Medical Center- Cherry Hill Campus
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Utah
