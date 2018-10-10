See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Gavin Sigle, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gavin Sigle, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Sigle works at HCA Florida St. Petersburg Colorectal Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida St. Petersburg Colorectal Surgery
    6450 38th Ave N Ste 310, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 476-1494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gavin Sigle, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497917561
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavin Sigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sigle works at HCA Florida St. Petersburg Colorectal Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sigle’s profile.

    Dr. Sigle has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

