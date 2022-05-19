Dr. Gavin Setzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Setzen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I think Dr. Setzen has an unusual amount of patient concern; he explains procedures and options quite well.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Setzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
