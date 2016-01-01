Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavin Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Gavin Rose, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 939-0455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gavin Rose, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1508199381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.