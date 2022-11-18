Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Roseville Office576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 230, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 961-3434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carmichael6620 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-3434Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you so much Dr Ripp. You provided me an outstanding service, professionalism, knowledge and kindness was excellent. You are awesome!! I highly recommend Dr. Ripp and Roseville Office. Thank you so much!!
About Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1558654921
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Providence Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Brigham Young University
