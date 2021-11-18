Dr. Gavin Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Pittman, MD
Dr. Gavin Pittman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Healthpartners435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8300
Park Nicollet Health Care Products155 Radio Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (952) 831-8742
Healthpartners Woodbury Pharmacy8450 SEASONS PKWY, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Regions Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Pittman replaced my previous knee device because it gave out after 2 years. He was wonderful and thorough with all the information I needed. Answered all questions. I had my first knee done at a different clinic and different doctor. They wouldn’t acknowledge the issue. If it hadn't been for Dr Pittman I’d have been walking around in pain from a faulty device.
About Dr. Gavin Pittman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578581351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.