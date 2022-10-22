Overview

Dr. Gavin Dry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ British Columbia and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Dry works at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.