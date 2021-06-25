See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Brunsvold works at Christ Health Live Oaks Clinic in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christ Health Center Inc.
    5804 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 972-0264
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr. Gavin Brunsvould, has been a Godsend to our family. I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone seeking a Psychiatrist for children, teens, and young adults. He is a wonderful, Loving, man, who truly cares. Not just for your child, but the entire family. I thank God for this dear man. He is a Master in his Profession.
    Corrine S. — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861447815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
