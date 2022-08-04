Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gavin Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 490, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 538-2167
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 170, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 538-2167
-
3
Laureate Medical Groupnorthside LLC684 Sixes Rd Ste 265, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 720-2221
-
4
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown has taken excellent care of me for years. He is an expert neurologist with an extensive knowledge base and years of experience. He is up-to-date with the latest medical knowledge and provides cutting-edge solutions for patient’s problems. He communicates well with his patients to ensure they understand the conditions they receive treatment for. He works tirelessly to ensure his patients are given the best care possible. He makes everyone feel special and gives you his undivided attention at every appointment. I trust him implicitly with my care because of the quality of services he has provided me. If you’re looking for a neurologist, I would highly recommend Dr. Brown.
About Dr. Gavin Brown, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710164975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.