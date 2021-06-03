See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Gavin Britz, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gavin Britz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Britz works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scurlock Tower
    6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Meningiomas
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pituitary Tumor
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting
Low Back Pain
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spondylolisthesis
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Torticollis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2021
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Britz. He inspired confidence in me and would do so with my family and friends. I have a number of friends that are in the medical community and they all raved about him.
    emilie d booth — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Gavin Britz, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376686840
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • John Hopkins Hospital|University of Witwatersrand
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavin Britz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Britz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britz works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Britz’s profile.

    Dr. Britz has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Britz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

