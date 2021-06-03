Overview

Dr. Gavin Britz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Britz works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.