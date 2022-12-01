See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Bahadur works at Jules Stein Eye Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stein Eye Center
    1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-0160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr Bahadur saw me within 15 minutes of my call expressing serious concerns of vision fluctuations. He diagnosed the issue quickly and had me to a retinal specialist within the hour Thanks again Dr Bahadur
    Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1174553994
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    • Brown Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahadur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahadur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahadur works at Jules Stein Eye Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bahadur’s profile.

    Dr. Bahadur has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahadur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahadur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahadur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahadur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahadur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

