Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Bahadur works at Jules Stein Eye Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.