See All Nephrologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mogilishetty works at Associates In Nephrology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Nephrology
    7981 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-0999
  2. 2
    Cape Coral Office
    1320 SE 8th St, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-0999
  3. 3
    10012 Gulf Center Dr Ste 5292, Fort Myers, FL 33913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mogilishetty?

    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr Mogilishetty is great as is his staff. He was so on top of my health issues I feel very good with him as my physician Thank-you
    Pearl Stevens — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mogilishetty to family and friends

    Dr. Mogilishetty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mogilishetty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD.

    About Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649237314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogilishetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mogilishetty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mogilishetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mogilishetty has seen patients for Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogilishetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogilishetty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogilishetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogilishetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogilishetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.