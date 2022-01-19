Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogilishetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mogilishetty works at
Locations
Associates in Nephrology7981 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-0999
Cape Coral Office1320 SE 8th St, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 939-0999
- 3 10012 Gulf Center Dr Ste 5292, Fort Myers, FL 33913 Directions (239) 939-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mogilishetty is great as is his staff. He was so on top of my health issues I feel very good with him as my physician Thank-you
About Dr. Gautham Mogilishetty, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649237314
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogilishetty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogilishetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogilishetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogilishetty works at
Dr. Mogilishetty has seen patients for Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogilishetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mogilishetty speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogilishetty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogilishetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogilishetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogilishetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.