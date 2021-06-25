Dr. Kanagaraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kailua, HI.
Dr. Kanagaraj works at
Locations
1
Koolau Ear Nose and Throat LLC642 Ulukahiki St Ste 103, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5174
2
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-1000
3
Queen's Heart Institute550 S Beretania St Ste 610, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8512
4
The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Kanagaraj to my family and friends. I had an open heart procedure at the Cleveland Clinic last year and in my estimation Dr. Kanagaraj is better than any of the cardiologists that I dealt with at that Clinic (which is the highest rated heart clinic in the US).
About Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanagaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
