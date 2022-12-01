Overview

Dr. Gautham Gondi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Gondi works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.