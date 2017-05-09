Dr. Agastya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gautami Agastya, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gautami Agastya, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Agastya works at
Locations
Adapa& Agastya Medical Assoc652 W 11th St Ste 137, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 203-0565
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agastya is one for the best Drs. I have ever had. She has an answer for every question I have. She sends me to the right specialist if I need one. I would tell all who need a new Dr. to come to her. I am out of the office within 30 min. She is the right Dr. for me.
Education & Certifications
- Meridia Huron Hosp
- Gandhi Hosp
- Gandhi Med Coll
Dr. Agastya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agastya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agastya works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agastya. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agastya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agastya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agastya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.