Dr. Gautami Agastya, MB BS

Internal Medicine
2 (15)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gautami Agastya, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Agastya works at Adapa& Agastya Medical Assoc in Tracy, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adapa& Agastya Medical Assoc
    652 W 11th St Ste 137, Tracy, CA 95376 (209) 203-0565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Abdominal Pain
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection

Abdominal Pain
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 09, 2017
    Dr. Agastya is one for the best Drs. I have ever had. She has an answer for every question I have. She sends me to the right specialist if I need one. I would tell all who need a new Dr. to come to her. I am out of the office within 30 min. She is the right Dr. for me.
    Mary in Manteca, CA — May 09, 2017
    About Dr. Gautami Agastya, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356312516
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Meridia Huron Hosp
    Internship
    • Gandhi Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agastya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agastya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agastya works at Adapa& Agastya Medical Assoc in Tracy, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agastya’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agastya. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agastya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agastya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agastya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

