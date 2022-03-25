Overview

Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa.|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Yagnik works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

