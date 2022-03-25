Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yagnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa.|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Yagnik works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yagnik?
My visit was outstanding in every respect
About Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609936475
Education & Certifications
- UHZ Sports Medicine Institute|UHZ Sports Medicine Institute, Miami, Fla.
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Orthopedic Surgery, St. Lukes Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Orthopedic Surgery, Philadelphia, Pa.
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa.|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yagnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yagnik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yagnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yagnik works at
Dr. Yagnik has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yagnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
290 patients have reviewed Dr. Yagnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yagnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yagnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yagnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.