Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD
Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 99 N Brice Rd Ste 350, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 866-8200
- 2 1905 Ohio Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 866-8200
Vasu Medical Group Inc477 Cooper Rd Ste 460, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 866-8200
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033231188
- RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
