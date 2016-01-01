Overview

Dr. Gautam Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Gastro Care Long Island in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Westbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.