Overview

Dr. Gautam Reddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Reddy works at HeartPlace in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.