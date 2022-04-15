Overview

Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Ramakrishna works at Virginia Heart in Dulles, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.