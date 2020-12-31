Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phookan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their residency with Milton Hershey Medical Center
Dr. Phookan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital2401 W University Ave Ste 503, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (317) 396-1443
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phookan?
Did a fine job on my spinal fusion.
About Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Bengali
- 1093750978
Education & Certifications
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phookan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phookan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phookan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phookan works at
Dr. Phookan has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phookan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phookan speaks Bengali.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Phookan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phookan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phookan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phookan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.