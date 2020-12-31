Overview

Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their residency with Milton Hershey Medical Center



Dr. Phookan works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.