Dr. Gautam Patankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gautam Patankar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Locations
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3629
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4142
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring physician!
About Dr. Gautam Patankar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patankar has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patankar speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patankar.
