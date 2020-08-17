Dr. Gautam Moorjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Moorjani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gautam Moorjani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moorjani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 265-8851
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moorjani?
Dr. Moorjani is Great! He was my first Rheumatologist and was very patient with me as I adjusted to my new illness. Thank you so much Dr. Moorjani!!!
About Dr. Gautam Moorjani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780617282
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorjani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorjani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moorjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorjani works at
Dr. Moorjani has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorjani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorjani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorjani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorjani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorjani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.