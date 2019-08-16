Dr. Gautam Kareti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kareti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Kareti, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam Kareti, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kareti works at
Locations
Antelope Valley Neuroscience42135 10th St W Ste 301, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Kareti and his staff. I saw Dr. Kareti for my chronic migraines. He listened to my concerns intently. He recommended a new medication, and even provided me with a free sample. The medication has worked wonders and I am so grateful to Dr. Kareti for helping me. Dr. Kareti and his staff were kind and efficient. My time with Dr. Kareti was "quick," but he provided me with the level of care I needed and I was very happy with my experience. His nursing staff was very friendly and helpful as well. I highly recommend Dr. Kareti.
About Dr. Gautam Kareti, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134326697
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kareti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kareti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kareti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kareti works at
Dr. Kareti has seen patients for Concussion, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kareti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kareti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kareti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kareti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kareti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.