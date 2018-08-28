Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gautam Jha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gautam Jha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Salem Township Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia.
Dr. Jha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gautam Jha MD1325 W Whittaker St, Salem, IL 62881 Directions (618) 740-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
- Salem Township Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jha?
This is a very caring doctor. He listened to my needs and helped me through a tough time. He referred me to other very good doctors including a surgeon and oncologist. I am very grateful to Dr. Jha. God Bless him and his family.
About Dr. Gautam Jha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447314737
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital
- Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jha works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.