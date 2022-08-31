See All Urologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD

Urology
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Jayram works at Urology Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates - Nashville
    2801 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 250-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jayram?

    Aug 31, 2022
    I really like Dr. Jayram , he is always so kind and has a lot of patience. I have lots of kidney stones , big one and he has , had to do surgery, on me going through my back to remove them . His nurse, is very good and kind I was there 8-30-22 , but I was there 1-14-22 , so so sick , they were so good to me , before I went to the emergency room. I would highly recommend Dr. Jayram , especially, if you are like me and have a history of Kidney Stones . Patricia Whitley
    Patricia Whitley — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jayram to family and friends

    Dr. Jayram's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jayram

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD.

    About Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265669683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayram works at Urology Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Jayram’s profile.

    Dr. Jayram has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.