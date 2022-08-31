Overview

Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Jayram works at Urology Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.