Dr. Gautam George, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam George, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Med Coll & Res Inst, Chennai, India and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gautam George, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1912252032
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Sri Ramachandra Med Coll & Res Inst, Chennai, India
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
133 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
