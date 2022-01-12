Overview

Dr. Gautam Gadey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Gadey works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.