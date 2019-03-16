Dr. Gautam Dev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Dev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gautam Dev, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dev works at
Locations
-
1
Fayetteville Pulmonology Critical Care PC1205 Cape Ct Ste A, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 678-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dev?
Dr. Dev's office staff is very friendly and helpful. Dr. Dev takes time with his patients and listens to their concerns and explains what is going on and what he is going to try. I found that many doctors trying to get you to come every three months but not Dr. Dev. He schedules appointments as he deems necessary. Would recommend him!
About Dr. Gautam Dev, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437126224
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dev works at
Dr. Dev has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.