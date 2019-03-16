Overview

Dr. Gautam Dev, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dev works at Fayetteville Pulmonology in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.