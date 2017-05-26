Dr. Gautam Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Arora, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam Arora, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science and is affiliated with Lakeshore Health Care Center.
Dr. Arora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office has closed65 Lawrence Bell Dr Ste 102, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 276-8375
-
2
Hens Pain Center1829 Maple Rd Ste 102, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 276-8375
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeshore Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- Independent Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
I've received excellent treatment. I was diagnosed with degenerative disc disease. They've done everything they can to try to ease the pain. I've been put through craziness from my insurance and they worked with it so I could still get treatment.
About Dr. Gautam Arora, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831339902
Education & Certifications
- Emory-Pain Managment
- Suny
- University college of Medical science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.