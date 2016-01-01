Overview

Dr. Gautam Agarwal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from S.C.B. Medical College And Hospital Cuttack|SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack.



Dr. Agarwal works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

