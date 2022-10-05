Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD
Overview
Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dhir works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Endocrinology2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Dhir today for the first time and I had to leave a review. She was very compassionate, professional and thorough. She took her time and answered all my questions. People always take time to criticize and I wanted to take time to thank her!
About Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1407053879
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Yale - Griffin Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhir accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhir works at
Dr. Dhir has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.
