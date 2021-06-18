Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
This review has been long overdue. My mom was diagnosed with rectal adenocarcinoma late last year. I was referred to Doctor Singh for radiation treatment. I am happy that my mom was placed under his treatment. Doctor Singh is a great radiation oncologist. He is very knowledgeable, thorough and highly professional.He takes his time in examining the patients and goes in details to address all the concerns. appointments with him are never rushed. I am happy that my mom was under his care. She had a successful treatment under his guidance. I can’t thank all the radiation department staff enough for all the help and understanding from the very beginning of the treatment till the end. It will be a big list if I list all the names of the medical people involved. Want to specially thank RN Julie, Deb and Derek for the gentle care they provided to my mom.Am happy with the treatment my mom received at Dignity Health, St. Joseph Medical Center in Stockton.
About Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154548626
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
- UC San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanuel Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
