Overview

Dr. Gaurav Wahi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Red Bluff, CA.



Dr. Wahi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Red Bluff, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

