Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM

Podiatry
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Vajaria works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Center in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
    120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 510-6929
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  3. 3
    Orthopaedics
    12004 S Route 59 Unit 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 510-6929
  4. 4
    Orthopaedics
    908 N Elm St Ste 103, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 04, 2022
    I couldnt be happier. Ive had a lot of surgery prior to coming her. He had been able to fix both my feet. I hsd given up any hope of that ever being accomplished. Dr Bageria was very professional and quite kind. The office staffhave been very kind and efficient. Twice, I have had to ask for assistance and was responded to almost immediately . Appointments have been easy to schedule. I appreciate the doctor and the staff. I have been through several doctors and surgeries. Ive never been happier with the care and service from Dr Bageria.
    Lynn McHarry — Apr 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396986154
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vajaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vajaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vajaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vajaria has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vajaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vajaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vajaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vajaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vajaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.