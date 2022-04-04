Overview

Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Vajaria works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Center in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.