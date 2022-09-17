See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Bariatric Surgery
5 (40)
Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from Ssg Hosp/Ms Univ Baroda and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Sharma works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

    Virtua Surgical Specialists
    401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 (856) 291-8920

Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Sep 17, 2022
Dr. Sharma has an outstanding bedside manner. He is patient, thorough, and makes sure you understand. All you have to do is follow what he tells you from beginning to end and your results will be amazing. Dr. Sharma did not rush me out of the office and he didnt get irritated with the multiple questions I asked. His staff is just as amazing as he is.
Tay Hunter — Sep 17, 2022
About Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD

  Bariatric Surgery
  English, Gujarati and Hindi
  Male
  1710276605
  University Medical Center at Princeton
  SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
  New York Presbyterian Cornell University
  Ssg Hosp/Ms Univ Baroda
  General Surgery
  Virtua Willingboro Hospital
  Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  Virtua Marlton Hospital
  Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sharma works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Moorestown, NJ.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

