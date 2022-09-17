Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from Ssg Hosp/Ms Univ Baroda and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Surgical Specialists401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma has an outstanding bedside manner. He is patient, thorough, and makes sure you understand. All you have to do is follow what he tells you from beginning to end and your results will be amazing. Dr. Sharma did not rush me out of the office and he didnt get irritated with the multiple questions I asked. His staff is just as amazing as he is.
About Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1710276605
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center at Princeton
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Ssg Hosp/Ms Univ Baroda
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.