Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD
Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Retina Consultants Limited12106 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 367-1181
I have been seeing Dr. Shah for diabetic retinopathy for over 10 years, he has diagnosed problems and treated them at an early stage to maintain my vision. He is extremely skillful, and I have total confidence in him. He is polite and considerate, but truthfully is just too busy with so many patients to sit and chitchat, but he will not rush you if you continue to have questions. I will not go to any other retina specialist.
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University Of Minnesota
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
