Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from Surat, Gujarat, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Citrus Neuroscience Institute5616 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0938
Citrus Pulmonary Consultants511 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-0939Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
Dunnellon Multispecialty Medical Center11673 N Williams St, Dunnellon, FL 34432 Directions (352) 605-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, caring, professional, very personable
About Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1962727453
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Surat, Gujarat, India
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
