Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Center for Cranialspinal Surgery509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 286-1550
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1 of the best docs hands down! Very thorough, great listener, & comforting. So happy I’m headed back to him, had to switch insurance companies but so worth it! Staff is awesome, his nurse is outstanding! Great experience all around the board.
About Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati
- 1013029289
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.