Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 351-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar is genuinely concerned about your health concerns. He asks the questions and listens to what concerns you. I am highly satisfied with his care.
About Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598796369
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.