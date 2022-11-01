Overview

Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.