Dr. Gaurav Kapur, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Kapur, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group- # Route 82111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-5900
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Barnes Rd Ste 303, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This wonderful man helped my husband with back pain and would travel anywhere to have him !!!
About Dr. Gaurav Kapur, MB BS
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1447299383
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Sacrum Disorders and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
