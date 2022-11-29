See All Neurosurgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at Thomas Jefferson University NSG in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurosurgery in Bryn Mawr
    830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 209, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-1061
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 430, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-6437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Nov 29, 2022
    I can’t say enough about Dr Jain. He’s a wonderful human being and an excellent Dr/surgeon. He knows his game very well!! I trust very few Drs. He made me a believer. I had a 4 level fusion in 2013. Great outcome and to this day no real problems. I feel very lucky to have had him. His staff was also great. I refer many to him. And I know if need be he’d be there for me again. God bless Dr. Jain. He is special
    Jackie Bilder — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD
    About Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912206301
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City University of New York Brooklyn College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaurav Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

